Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Monday college basketball schedule includes one game with a Horizon team in action. That matchup? The the Marshall Thundering Herd playing the Wright State Raiders.
Horizon Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Marshall Thundering Herd at Wright State Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 27
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
