Should you wager on Jacob MacDonald to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Washington Capitals meet up on Monday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDonald stats and insights

In one of six games this season, MacDonald scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

MacDonald has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 48 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

