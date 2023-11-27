Will Jacob MacDonald Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 27?
Should you wager on Jacob MacDonald to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Washington Capitals meet up on Monday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
MacDonald stats and insights
- In one of six games this season, MacDonald scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
- MacDonald has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 48 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
