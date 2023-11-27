Will Jeff Skinner Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 27?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the New York Rangers. Is Jeff Skinner going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Skinner stats and insights
- In nine of 21 games this season, Skinner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Skinner has scored four goals on the power play.
- Skinner averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 44 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Skinner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|21:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:00
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|18:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|18:46
|Away
|W 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.