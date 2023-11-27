The Buffalo Sabres, including Jeff Skinner, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Considering a bet on Skinner in the Sabres-Rangers game? Use our stats and information below.

Jeff Skinner vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Skinner Season Stats Insights

Skinner's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:20 per game on the ice, is -5.

Skinner has scored a goal in nine of 21 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Skinner has a point in 12 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points five times.

In six of 21 games this season, Skinner has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Skinner goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Skinner having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Skinner Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 44 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 21 Games 4 17 Points 2 10 Goals 2 7 Assists 0

