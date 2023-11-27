John-Jason Peterka will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers face off at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. There are prop bets for Peterka available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Peterka Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Peterka has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 15:27 on the ice per game.

Peterka has a goal in eight of 21 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 13 of 21 games this year, Peterka has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Peterka has an assist in seven of 21 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Peterka's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Peterka going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Peterka Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have allowed 44 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 21 Games 4 16 Points 3 8 Goals 3 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.