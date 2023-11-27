Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal when the Calgary Flames take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Huberdeau stats and insights

In four of 21 games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

Huberdeau has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 50 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Huberdeau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:45 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 20:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:54 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:20 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:57 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:07 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.