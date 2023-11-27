The Calgary Flames, Jonathan Huberdeau included, will play the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Huberdeau in the Flames-Golden Knights matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Huberdeau has a plus-minus rating of -12, while averaging 17:19 on the ice per game.

In four of 21 games this season, Huberdeau has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Huberdeau has a point in 10 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

Huberdeau has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Huberdeau's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Huberdeau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 50 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 21 Games 4 13 Points 5 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 4

