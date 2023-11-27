Can we count on Kevin Labanc lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Washington Capitals at 10:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Labanc stats and insights

Labanc is yet to score through 14 games this season.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 48 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Labanc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 6:12 Home W 4-3 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 3-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:43 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:46 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 3-0

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

