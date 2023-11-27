Will Kevin Labanc Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 27?
Can we count on Kevin Labanc lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Washington Capitals at 10:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Capitals?
Labanc stats and insights
- Labanc is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 48 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Labanc recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|6:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:43
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|16:07
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:46
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 3-0
Sharks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
