Will Kyle Burroughs Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 27?
On Monday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Kyle Burroughs going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Burroughs stats and insights
- Burroughs is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- He has taken four shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Burroughs has zero points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 48 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Burroughs recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|14:46
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:31
|Home
|L 10-2
Sharks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
