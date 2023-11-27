When the Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Rangers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kyle Okposo light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Okposo stats and insights

In two of 21 games this season, Okposo has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 44 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Okposo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:29 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 14:28 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:52 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:21 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:14 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

