Will Kyle Okposo Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 27?
When the Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Rangers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kyle Okposo light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Okposo stats and insights
- In two of 21 games this season, Okposo has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 44 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Okposo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|W 6-4
Sabres vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
