Will Luke Kunin Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 27?
On Monday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Luke Kunin going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Kunin stats and insights
- Kunin has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Capitals this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Kunin averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 48 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Kunin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|11:52
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|18:12
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Home
|W 2-1
Sharks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
