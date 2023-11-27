Will MacKenzie Weegar Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 27?
Will MacKenzie Weegar light the lamp when the Calgary Flames face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Weegar stats and insights
- In four of 21 games this season, Weegar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- On the power play, Weegar has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Weegar averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 50 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Weegar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|21:53
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|24:43
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|24:08
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|23:35
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:27
|Home
|W 4-2
Flames vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
