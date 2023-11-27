MacKenzie Weegar and the Calgary Flames will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Fancy a wager on Weegar? We have numbers and figures to help you.

MacKenzie Weegar vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Weegar Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Weegar has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 21:43 on the ice per game.

Weegar has a goal in four games this season through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Weegar has a point in eight of 21 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Weegar has an assist in five of 21 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Weegar's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Weegar having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Weegar Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 50 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 21 Games 4 10 Points 5 4 Goals 1 6 Assists 4

