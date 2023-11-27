The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is set for Monday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic is yet to score through 14 games this season.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Vlasic has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 48 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:38 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:39 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:34 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:58 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 3-0

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

