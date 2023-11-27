Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 27?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is set for Monday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Vlasic stats and insights
- Vlasic is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Vlasic has no points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 48 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Vlasic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:34
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Away
|L 3-0
Sharks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
