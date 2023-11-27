Will Martin Pospisil Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 27?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, is Martin Pospisil a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pospisil stats and insights
- Pospisil has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Pospisil has zero points on the power play.
- Pospisil averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.7%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 50 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.