For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, is Martin Pospisil a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Pospisil stats and insights

Pospisil has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Pospisil has zero points on the power play.

Pospisil averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.7%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 50 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

