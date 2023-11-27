For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, is Martin Pospisil a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pospisil stats and insights

  • Pospisil has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • Pospisil has zero points on the power play.
  • Pospisil averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 50 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.