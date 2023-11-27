Will Matt Benning Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 27?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Washington Capitals on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, is Matt Benning a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Matt Benning score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Benning stats and insights
- Benning is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Benning has no points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 48 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
