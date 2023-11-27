For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Washington Capitals on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, is Matt Benning a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Matt Benning score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Benning stats and insights

Benning is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Benning has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 48 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

