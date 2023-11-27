When the Buffalo Sabres face off against the New York Rangers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mattias Samuelsson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Samuelsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (one shot).

Samuelsson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 44 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Samuelsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:27 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:47 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:12 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 23:28 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:36 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:42 Away L 4-0 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 2:30 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 26:07 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:41 Home W 4-0

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

