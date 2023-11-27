Will Mikael Backlund Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 27?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, is Mikael Backlund a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Backlund stats and insights
- In three of 21 games this season, Backlund has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Golden Knights.
- Backlund has no points on the power play.
- Backlund's shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 50 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Backlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|19:32
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|17:16
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:14
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Home
|W 4-2
Flames vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
