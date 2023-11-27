The Calgary Flames, Mikael Backlund included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Backlund's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mikael Backlund vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Backlund has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 19:11 on the ice per game.

In three of 21 games this season, Backlund has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 21 games this year, Backlund has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Backlund has an assist in six of 21 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Backlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Backlund has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Backlund Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 50 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 21 Games 4 10 Points 4 4 Goals 3 6 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.