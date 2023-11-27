In the upcoming matchup against the Washington Capitals, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Mikael Granlund to light the lamp for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Granlund scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Granlund's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 48 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Granlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 23:02 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:48 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:44 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 22:27 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:08 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:05 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:23 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 21:05 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

