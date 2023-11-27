Mikael Granlund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals face off at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. Does a wager on Granlund intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mikael Granlund vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Granlund Season Stats Insights

Granlund has averaged 20:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

In one of 14 games this season, Granlund has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Granlund has recorded a point in a game four times this year over 14 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Granlund has an assist in four of 14 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Granlund has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Granlund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Granlund Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 48 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 14 Games 4 6 Points 1 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

