Will Mike Hoffman Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 27?
Should you bet on Mike Hoffman to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Washington Capitals meet up on Monday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Hoffman stats and insights
- Hoffman has scored in five of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (one shot).
- Hoffman has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 48 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Hoffman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|16:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|18:09
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|13:29
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|2
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:40
|Home
|W 2-1
Sharks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
