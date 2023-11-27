Should you bet on Mike Hoffman to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Washington Capitals meet up on Monday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoffman stats and insights

  • Hoffman has scored in five of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (one shot).
  • Hoffman has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 48 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Hoffman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:00 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:09 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:29 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 2 2 0 14:11 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:29 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:40 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

