On Monday at 9:30 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Nazem Kadri going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Kadri stats and insights

  • Kadri has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 50 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Kadri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:53 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:08 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:57 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 21:26 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:02 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:54 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:36 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:22 Away L 5-4 SO
11/7/2023 Predators 2 1 1 19:03 Home W 4-2

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

