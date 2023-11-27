The Calgary Flames, Nazem Kadri included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Kadri against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Nazem Kadri vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

Kadri's plus-minus this season, in 18:15 per game on the ice, is -10.

In four of 21 games this year, Kadri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kadri has a point in 10 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

Kadri has had an assist in a game seven times this year over 21 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Kadri hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Kadri having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kadri Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 50 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 21 Games 4 13 Points 3 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

