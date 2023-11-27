Should you bet on Nico Sturm to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Washington Capitals face off on Monday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Nico Sturm score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Sturm stats and insights

  • Sturm is yet to score through 19 games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Capitals this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Sturm has zero points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 48 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Sturm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:09 Home L 3-2 SO
11/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:18 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:41 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:59 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 10-2
11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 10-1

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

