Can we expect Nikita Zadorov scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadorov stats and insights

In one of 20 games this season, Zadorov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

Zadorov has no points on the power play.

Zadorov averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 50 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Zadorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:03 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:13 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:30 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:33 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Home W 4-2

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

