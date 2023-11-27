Can we anticipate Noah Hanifin lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanifin stats and insights

  • Hanifin has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.
  • Hanifin has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • Hanifin averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 50 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Hanifin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:14 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:48 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:52 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:32 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:50 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:08 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 24:29 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:58 Away L 5-4 SO
11/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:09 Home W 4-2

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

