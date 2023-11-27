The Calgary Flames, Noah Hanifin among them, play the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you're thinking about a wager on Hanifin against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Noah Hanifin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Hanifin has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 22:20 on the ice per game.

Hanifin has a goal in four games this season through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In nine of 21 games this season, Hanifin has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hanifin has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Hanifin has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Hanifin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 50 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 21 Games 4 10 Points 2 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

