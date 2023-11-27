Will Owen Power Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 27?
When the Buffalo Sabres square off against the New York Rangers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Owen Power find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Owen Power score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Power stats and insights
- In one of 21 games this season, Power scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Rangers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing 44 total goals (2.3 per game).
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Power recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|27:59
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:39
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:18
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|26:17
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|24:07
|Away
|W 6-4
Sabres vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
