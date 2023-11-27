Owen Power will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers meet at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. Looking to wager on Power's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Owen Power vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Power Season Stats Insights

Power has averaged 22:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Power has scored a goal in one of 21 games this season.

In 10 of 21 games this year, Power has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Power has an assist in nine of 21 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Power goes over his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Power having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Power Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 44 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 21 Games 4 10 Points 2 1 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

