Will Rasmus Andersson Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 27?
In the upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Rasmus Andersson to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Andersson stats and insights
- In three of 17 games this season, Andersson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
- Andersson has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Andersson's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 50 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Andersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|25:48
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|22:35
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:27
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|3
|1
|2
|24:40
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|26:35
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|20:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|28:27
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:00
|Home
|W 4-2
Flames vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
