Rasmus Andersson and the Calgary Flames will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Fancy a wager on Andersson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Andersson Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Andersson has averaged 19:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In three of 17 games this year, Andersson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 17 games this season, Andersson has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Andersson has an assist in seven of 17 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Andersson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Andersson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Andersson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 50 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 17 Games 4 11 Points 3 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 3

