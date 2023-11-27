The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Dahlin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dahlin stats and insights

Dahlin has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.

Dahlin averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 44 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:08 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:07 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 27:21 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 28:59 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 1 0 1 28:07 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:44 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:52 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:43 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:37 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:46 Away W 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.