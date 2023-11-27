The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Dahlin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

  • Dahlin has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken three shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.
  • Dahlin averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 44 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:08 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:07 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 27:21 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 28:59 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 1 0 1 28:07 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:44 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:52 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:43 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:37 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:46 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

