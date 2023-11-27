The Buffalo Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin among them, meet the New York Rangers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. Looking to wager on Dahlin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

Dahlin's plus-minus this season, in 25:03 per game on the ice, is -5.

Dahlin has a goal in four of 21 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Dahlin has recorded a point in a game 14 times this year over 21 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In 11 of 21 games this season, Dahlin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Dahlin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 44 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team's +21 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 21 Games 4 17 Points 1 4 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

