How to Watch Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) hope to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The contest airs on B1G+.
Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: B1G+
Rutgers Stats Insights
- The Scarlet Knights make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- In games Rutgers shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Peacocks are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Scarlet Knights sit at 76th.
- The Scarlet Knights put up 5.9 more points per game (70.4) than the Peacocks give up (64.5).
- Rutgers is 4-0 when scoring more than 64.5 points.
Saint Peter's Stats Insights
- The Peacocks shot 39.1% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 40% the Scarlet Knights' opponents shot last season.
- Saint Peter's compiled an 8-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 40% from the field.
- The Peacocks were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Scarlet Knights finished 60th.
- The Peacocks averaged just one more point per game last year (62.1) than the Scarlet Knights gave up (61.1).
- Saint Peter's went 10-8 last season when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.
Rutgers Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Rutgers scored 71.3 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 64.3 points per contest.
- The Scarlet Knights ceded 57 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.9 away from home.
- Rutgers made 5.8 three-pointers per game with a 31.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 3.5% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (6.1, 35.3%).
Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Saint Peter's scored 67.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 56.6.
- At home, the Peacocks conceded 63.3 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.6).
- At home, Saint Peter's sunk 7 3-pointers per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (4.9). Saint Peter's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.3%) than on the road (25.8%).
Rutgers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Bryant
|W 66-57
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/15/2023
|Georgetown
|W 71-60
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/18/2023
|Howard
|W 85-63
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/27/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/2/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ NJIT
|W 75-48
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|L 71-70
|Rothman Center
|11/20/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|L 69-61
|Yanitelli Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Niagara
|-
|Gallagher Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Canisius
|-
|Koessler Athletic Center
