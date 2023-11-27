The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) hope to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The contest airs on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rutgers Stats Insights

  • The Scarlet Knights make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • In games Rutgers shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Peacocks are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Scarlet Knights sit at 76th.
  • The Scarlet Knights put up 5.9 more points per game (70.4) than the Peacocks give up (64.5).
  • Rutgers is 4-0 when scoring more than 64.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Peter's Stats Insights

  • The Peacocks shot 39.1% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 40% the Scarlet Knights' opponents shot last season.
  • Saint Peter's compiled an 8-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 40% from the field.
  • The Peacocks were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Scarlet Knights finished 60th.
  • The Peacocks averaged just one more point per game last year (62.1) than the Scarlet Knights gave up (61.1).
  • Saint Peter's went 10-8 last season when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.

Rutgers Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Rutgers scored 71.3 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 64.3 points per contest.
  • The Scarlet Knights ceded 57 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.9 away from home.
  • Rutgers made 5.8 three-pointers per game with a 31.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 3.5% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (6.1, 35.3%).

Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Saint Peter's scored 67.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 56.6.
  • At home, the Peacocks conceded 63.3 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.6).
  • At home, Saint Peter's sunk 7 3-pointers per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (4.9). Saint Peter's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.3%) than on the road (25.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rutgers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Bryant W 66-57 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/15/2023 Georgetown W 71-60 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/18/2023 Howard W 85-63 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/27/2023 Saint Peter's - Jersey Mike's Arena
12/2/2023 Illinois - Jersey Mike's Arena
12/6/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ NJIT W 75-48 NJIT Wellness and Events Center
11/15/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson L 71-70 Rothman Center
11/20/2023 UMass-Lowell L 69-61 Yanitelli Center
11/27/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
12/1/2023 @ Niagara - Gallagher Center
12/3/2023 @ Canisius - Koessler Athletic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.