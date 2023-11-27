The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) hope to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The contest airs on B1G+.

Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV: B1G+

Rutgers Stats Insights

The Scarlet Knights make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

In games Rutgers shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Peacocks are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Scarlet Knights sit at 76th.

The Scarlet Knights put up 5.9 more points per game (70.4) than the Peacocks give up (64.5).

Rutgers is 4-0 when scoring more than 64.5 points.

Saint Peter's Stats Insights

The Peacocks shot 39.1% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 40% the Scarlet Knights' opponents shot last season.

Saint Peter's compiled an 8-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 40% from the field.

The Peacocks were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Scarlet Knights finished 60th.

The Peacocks averaged just one more point per game last year (62.1) than the Scarlet Knights gave up (61.1).

Saint Peter's went 10-8 last season when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.

Rutgers Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Rutgers scored 71.3 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 64.3 points per contest.

The Scarlet Knights ceded 57 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.9 away from home.

Rutgers made 5.8 three-pointers per game with a 31.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 3.5% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (6.1, 35.3%).

Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Saint Peter's scored 67.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 56.6.

At home, the Peacocks conceded 63.3 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.6).

At home, Saint Peter's sunk 7 3-pointers per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (4.9). Saint Peter's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.3%) than on the road (25.8%).

Rutgers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/12/2023 Bryant W 66-57 Jersey Mike's Arena 11/15/2023 Georgetown W 71-60 Jersey Mike's Arena 11/18/2023 Howard W 85-63 Jersey Mike's Arena 11/27/2023 Saint Peter's - Jersey Mike's Arena 12/2/2023 Illinois - Jersey Mike's Arena 12/6/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule