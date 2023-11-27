Monday's contest between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) and the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-3) at Jersey Mike's Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-59 and heavily favors Rutgers to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 27.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Rutgers 71, Saint Peter's 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's

Computer Predicted Spread: Rutgers (-12.4)

Rutgers (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 129.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Rutgers Performance Insights

The Scarlet Knights' +59 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.4 points per game (258th in college basketball) while allowing 58.6 per contest (eighth in college basketball).

Rutgers averages 36.4 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) while conceding 31.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.0 boards per game.

Rutgers connects on 1.6 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.8 (296th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

The Scarlet Knights rank 249th in college basketball with 90.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 11th in college basketball defensively with 75.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Rutgers has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (168th in college basketball play), 2.8 fewer than the 14.6 it forces on average (65th in college basketball).

Saint Peter's Performance Insights

While Saint Peter's ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in points per game last season with 62.1 (fifth-worst), it ranked 42nd in college basketball with 65.1 points surrendered per contest.

The Peacocks pulled down 31.4 rebounds per game last year (201st-ranked in college basketball), and they ceded just 27.9 rebounds per game (25th-best).

Looking at assists, Saint Peter's delivered just 10.5 per game (16th-worst in college basketball).

The Peacocks averaged 10.8 turnovers per game (72nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

The Peacocks, who ranked 320th in college basketball with 5.9 treys per game, shot just 29.3% from beyond the arc, which was second-worst in the country.

Saint Peter's ranked 20th-best in the nation by ceding 5.7 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranked 223rd in college basketball at 34.3%.

Of the shots taken by Saint Peter's last season, 64.6% of them were two-pointers (73.5% of the team's made baskets) and 35.4% were threes (26.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.