The Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) meet the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via B1G+.

Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Rutgers Top Players (2022-23)

  • Clifford Omoruyi: 13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Cam Spencer: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb McConnell: 9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Paul Mulcahy: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Aundre Hyatt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Saint Peter's Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isiah Dasher: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaylen Murray: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Latrell Reid: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Corey Washington: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Mouhamed Sow: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rutgers Rank Rutgers AVG Saint Peter's AVG Saint Peter's Rank
266th 68.4 Points Scored 62.1 354th
11th 61.1 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd
58th 33.9 Rebounds 31.4 201st
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 11.3 15th
329th 5.7 3pt Made 5.9 320th
46th 15.1 Assists 10.5 343rd
61st 10.7 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

