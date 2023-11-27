The Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) meet the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via B1G+.

Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Rutgers Top Players (2022-23)

Clifford Omoruyi: 13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK Cam Spencer: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb McConnell: 9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Aundre Hyatt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Saint Peter's Top Players (2022-23)

Isiah Dasher: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylen Murray: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Latrell Reid: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Corey Washington: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Mouhamed Sow: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rutgers Rank Rutgers AVG Saint Peter's AVG Saint Peter's Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 62.1 354th 11th 61.1 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 58th 33.9 Rebounds 31.4 201st 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 11.3 15th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 5.9 320th 46th 15.1 Assists 10.5 343rd 61st 10.7 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

