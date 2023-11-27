Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's November 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) meet the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via B1G+.
Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Rutgers Top Players (2022-23)
- Clifford Omoruyi: 13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Cam Spencer: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb McConnell: 9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aundre Hyatt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Saint Peter's Top Players (2022-23)
- Isiah Dasher: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylen Murray: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Latrell Reid: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Corey Washington: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mouhamed Sow: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rutgers Rank
|Rutgers AVG
|Saint Peter's AVG
|Saint Peter's Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|62.1
|354th
|11th
|61.1
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|42nd
|58th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|15th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|5.9
|320th
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|10.5
|343rd
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
