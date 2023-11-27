The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) are heavily favored (-15) to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The matchup airs on B1G+. The matchup has an over/under set at 122 points.

Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rutgers -15 122

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rutgers vs Saint Peter's Betting Records & Stats

The Scarlet Knights had 20 wins in 34 games against the spread last year.

Rutgers won all five games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2000 or shorter last year.

The Scarlet Knights have a 95.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Saint Peter's put together a 13-18-0 record against the spread last year.

The Peacocks played as an underdog of +1100 or more twice last season and lost both games.

Saint Peter's has an implied victory probability of 8.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 122 2022-23 % of Games Over 122 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rutgers 23 67.6% 68.4 130.5 61.1 126.2 132.9 Saint Peter's 21 67.7% 62.1 130.5 65.1 126.2 127.9

Additional Rutgers vs Saint Peter's Insights & Trends

Last year, the Scarlet Knights scored only 3.3 more points per game (68.4) than the Peacocks allowed (65.1).

Rutgers went 10-4 against the spread and 10-5 overall last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.

The Peacocks put up an average of 62.1 points per game last year, only 1.0 more point than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights gave up.

Saint Peter's put together a 9-0 ATS record and a 10-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 61.1 points.

Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rutgers 20-14-0 7-0 13-20-1 Saint Peter's 13-18-0 0-3 13-18-0

Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rutgers Saint Peter's 14-6 Home Record 8-6 4-7 Away Record 4-11 13-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 8-11-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-11-0

