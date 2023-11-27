Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 27
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) are heavily favored (-15) to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The matchup airs on B1G+. The matchup has an over/under set at 122 points.
Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Piscataway, New Jersey
- Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rutgers
|-15
|122
Rutgers vs Saint Peter's Betting Records & Stats
- The Scarlet Knights had 20 wins in 34 games against the spread last year.
- Rutgers won all five games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2000 or shorter last year.
- The Scarlet Knights have a 95.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Saint Peter's put together a 13-18-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Peacocks played as an underdog of +1100 or more twice last season and lost both games.
- Saint Peter's has an implied victory probability of 8.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 122
|2022-23 % of Games Over 122
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rutgers
|23
|67.6%
|68.4
|130.5
|61.1
|126.2
|132.9
|Saint Peter's
|21
|67.7%
|62.1
|130.5
|65.1
|126.2
|127.9
Additional Rutgers vs Saint Peter's Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Scarlet Knights scored only 3.3 more points per game (68.4) than the Peacocks allowed (65.1).
- Rutgers went 10-4 against the spread and 10-5 overall last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.
- The Peacocks put up an average of 62.1 points per game last year, only 1.0 more point than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights gave up.
- Saint Peter's put together a 9-0 ATS record and a 10-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 61.1 points.
Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 15+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rutgers
|20-14-0
|7-0
|13-20-1
|Saint Peter's
|13-18-0
|0-3
|13-18-0
Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Rutgers
|Saint Peter's
|14-6
|Home Record
|8-6
|4-7
|Away Record
|4-11
|13-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-11-0
|71.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.1
|64.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|56.6
|8-11-1
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-11-0
