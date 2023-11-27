Will Ryan Carpenter Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 27?
Can we count on Ryan Carpenter finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Washington Capitals at 10:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Carpenter stats and insights
- Carpenter is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Carpenter has no points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 48 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Carpenter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:22
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|15:58
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|6:48
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:32
|Home
|W 2-1
Sharks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
