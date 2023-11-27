On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the New York Rangers. Is Ryan Johnson going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 44 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

