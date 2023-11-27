How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Mary's Gaels (3-3) go up against the Utah Utes (3-2) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- TV: ESPN
Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights
- This season, the Gaels have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 42.6% of shots the Utes' opponents have hit.
- In games Saint Mary's (CA) shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Gaels are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Utes sit at 25th.
- The Gaels score 71.3 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 71.2 the Utes give up.
- When Saint Mary's (CA) puts up more than 71.2 points, it is 3-0.
Utah Stats Insights
- The Utes' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.8 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).
- This season, Utah has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.1% from the field.
- The Utes are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at third.
- The Utes' 81.6 points per game are 23.8 more points than the 57.8 the Gaels give up.
- Utah is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 71.3 points.
Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Saint Mary's (CA) put up 74.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged in away games (70.0).
- The Gaels gave up 57.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (62.9).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Saint Mary's (CA) fared worse at home last season, averaging 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 40.1% percentage in away games.
Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Utah put up more points at home (75.1 per game) than on the road (60.6) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Utes conceded 3.0 fewer points per game at home (62.8) than away (65.8).
- Beyond the arc, Utah made fewer trifectas away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (35.9%) too.
Saint Mary's (CA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|San Diego State
|L 79-54
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/19/2023
|Xavier
|L 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Davidson
|W 89-55
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/27/2023
|Utah
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/1/2023
|Boise State
|-
|Mountain America Center
|12/5/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
Utah Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 77-70
|TD Arena
|11/17/2023
|Houston
|L 76-66
|TD Arena
|11/19/2023
|St. John's
|L 91-82
|TD Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/30/2023
|Hawaii
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/5/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
