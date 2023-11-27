The Saint Mary's Gaels (3-3) go up against the Utah Utes (3-2) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV: ESPN

Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights

This season, the Gaels have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 42.6% of shots the Utes' opponents have hit.

In games Saint Mary's (CA) shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Gaels are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Utes sit at 25th.

The Gaels score 71.3 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 71.2 the Utes give up.

When Saint Mary's (CA) puts up more than 71.2 points, it is 3-0.

Utah Stats Insights

The Utes' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.8 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).

This season, Utah has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.1% from the field.

The Utes are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at third.

The Utes' 81.6 points per game are 23.8 more points than the 57.8 the Gaels give up.

Utah is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 71.3 points.

Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Mary's (CA) put up 74.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged in away games (70.0).

The Gaels gave up 57.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (62.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, Saint Mary's (CA) fared worse at home last season, averaging 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 40.1% percentage in away games.

Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Utah put up more points at home (75.1 per game) than on the road (60.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Utes conceded 3.0 fewer points per game at home (62.8) than away (65.8).

Beyond the arc, Utah made fewer trifectas away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (35.9%) too.

Saint Mary's (CA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 San Diego State L 79-54 T-Mobile Arena 11/19/2023 Xavier L 66-49 T-Mobile Arena 11/24/2023 Davidson W 89-55 University Credit Union Pavilion 11/27/2023 Utah - University Credit Union Pavilion 12/1/2023 Boise State - Mountain America Center 12/5/2023 Cleveland State - University Credit Union Pavilion

