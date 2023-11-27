The Saint Mary's Gaels (3-3) go up against the Utah Utes (3-2) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
  • TV: ESPN
Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights

  • This season, the Gaels have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 42.6% of shots the Utes' opponents have hit.
  • In games Saint Mary's (CA) shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Gaels are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Utes sit at 25th.
  • The Gaels score 71.3 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 71.2 the Utes give up.
  • When Saint Mary's (CA) puts up more than 71.2 points, it is 3-0.

Utah Stats Insights

  • The Utes' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.8 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).
  • This season, Utah has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.1% from the field.
  • The Utes are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at third.
  • The Utes' 81.6 points per game are 23.8 more points than the 57.8 the Gaels give up.
  • Utah is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 71.3 points.

Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Saint Mary's (CA) put up 74.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged in away games (70.0).
  • The Gaels gave up 57.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (62.9).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Saint Mary's (CA) fared worse at home last season, averaging 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 40.1% percentage in away games.

Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Utah put up more points at home (75.1 per game) than on the road (60.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Utes conceded 3.0 fewer points per game at home (62.8) than away (65.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Utah made fewer trifectas away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (35.9%) too.

Saint Mary's (CA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 San Diego State L 79-54 T-Mobile Arena
11/19/2023 Xavier L 66-49 T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Davidson W 89-55 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/27/2023 Utah - University Credit Union Pavilion
12/1/2023 Boise State - Mountain America Center
12/5/2023 Cleveland State - University Credit Union Pavilion

Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Wake Forest W 77-70 TD Arena
11/17/2023 Houston L 76-66 TD Arena
11/19/2023 St. John's L 91-82 TD Arena
11/27/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion
11/30/2023 Hawaii - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/5/2023 Southern Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center

