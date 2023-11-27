Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 27
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Utah Utes (3-2) play the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. It starts at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah matchup.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|Utah Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-5.5)
|135.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-5.5)
|134.5
|-265
|+215
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Betting Trends
- Saint Mary's (CA) has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Gaels have hit the over twice.
- Utah has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.
- The Utes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this year.
Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Saint Mary's (CA) is 37th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (77th).
- Saint Mary's (CA)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
Utah Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Utah has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.
