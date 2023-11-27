The Utah Utes (3-2) play the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. It starts at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah matchup.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Betting Trends

Saint Mary's (CA) has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Gaels have hit the over twice.

Utah has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

The Utes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this year.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Saint Mary's (CA) is 37th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (77th).

Saint Mary's (CA)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Utah Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Based on its moneyline odds, Utah has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

