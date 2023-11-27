Monday's game between the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-3) and Utah Utes (3-2) matching up at University Credit Union Pavilion has a projected final score of 72-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Mary's (CA), who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 11:00 PM ET on November 27.

There is no line set for the game.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Game Info & Odds

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 72, Utah 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.1)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Saint Mary's (CA) has compiled a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Utah is 3-2-0. The Gaels have hit the over in two games, while Utes games have gone over three times.

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels are outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game with a +81 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.3 points per game (245th in college basketball) and give up 57.8 per outing (sixth in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) ranks 12th in the nation at 41.5 rebounds per game. That's 15.5 more than the 26.0 its opponents average.

Saint Mary's (CA) knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (189th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents (4.7).

The Gaels' 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 198th in college basketball, and the 75.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 11th in college basketball.

Saint Mary's (CA) and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Gaels commit 10.8 per game (101st in college basketball) and force 10.3 (302nd in college basketball play).

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes are outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game, with a +52 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.6 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and allow 71.2 per contest (179th in college basketball).

Utah wins the rebound battle by 8.4 boards on average. It collects 39.0 rebounds per game, 27th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.6.

Utah connects on 9.4 three-pointers per game (48th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.6. It shoots 38.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.8%.

Utah has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.6 per game (222nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.4 (298th in college basketball).

