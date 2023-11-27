Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah November 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (2-1) will meet the Utah Utes (2-0) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN Networks.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Saint Mary's (CA) Top Players (2022-23)
- Logan Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mitchell Saxen: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Alex Ducas: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyle Bowen: 5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Aidan Mahaney: 13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Utah Top Players (2022-23)
- Branden Carlson: 16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Rollie Worster: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marco Anthony: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 10.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabe Madsen: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
|Saint Mary's (CA) AVG
|Utah AVG
|Utah Rank
|198th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|68.7
|255th
|5th
|60.1
|Points Allowed
|63.8
|32nd
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|35.8
|16th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|15th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
