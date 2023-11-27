The Saint Mary's Gaels (2-1) will meet the Utah Utes (2-0) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN Networks.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Game Information

Saint Mary's (CA) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Logan Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mitchell Saxen: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Alex Ducas: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kyle Bowen: 5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Aidan Mahaney: 13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Utah Top Players (2022-23)

  • Branden Carlson: 16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Rollie Worster: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Marco Anthony: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lazar Stefanovic: 10.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gabe Madsen: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Utah AVG Utah Rank
198th 70.7 Points Scored 68.7 255th
5th 60.1 Points Allowed 63.8 32nd
147th 32.2 Rebounds 35.8 16th
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
166th 7.5 3pt Made 7.3 192nd
221st 12.5 Assists 14.3 88th
15th 9.5 Turnovers 11.7 160th

