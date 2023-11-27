The Saint Mary's Gaels (2-1) will meet the Utah Utes (2-0) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN Networks.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Saint Mary's (CA) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Mary's (CA) Top Players (2022-23)

Logan Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Mitchell Saxen: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Alex Ducas: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyle Bowen: 5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Aidan Mahaney: 13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Top Players (2022-23)

Branden Carlson: 16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK Rollie Worster: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Marco Anthony: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 10.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Gabe Madsen: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Utah AVG Utah Rank 198th 70.7 Points Scored 68.7 255th 5th 60.1 Points Allowed 63.8 32nd 147th 32.2 Rebounds 35.8 16th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 221st 12.5 Assists 14.3 88th 15th 9.5 Turnovers 11.7 160th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.