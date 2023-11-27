The Utah Utes (3-2) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-3) at University Credit Union Pavilion on Monday, November 27, 2023. The game begins at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks. The matchup has a point total of 133.5.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Moraga, California

Moraga, California Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Mary's (CA) -5.5 133.5

Saint Mary's (CA) vs Utah Betting Records & Stats

The Gaels are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Saint Mary's (CA) has won two of its three games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Gaels.

Utah's ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

The Utes have played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Mary's (CA) 1 25% 71.3 152.9 57.8 129 131.3 Utah 5 100% 81.6 152.9 71.2 129 142.1

Additional Saint Mary's (CA) vs Utah Insights & Trends

The Gaels put up only 0.1 more points per game (71.3) than the Utes allow (71.2).

Saint Mary's (CA) is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 71.2 points.

The Utes put up an average of 81.6 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 57.8 the Gaels give up.

When it scores more than 57.8 points, Utah is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Mary's (CA) 2-2-0 2-1 2-2-0 Utah 3-2-0 0-1 3-2-0

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Mary's (CA) Utah 16-2 Home Record 12-6 6-2 Away Record 4-7 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 10-6-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-9-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

