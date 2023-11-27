Will Tomas Hertl Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 27?
Can we expect Tomas Hertl scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks take on the Washington Capitals at 10:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Hertl stats and insights
- Hertl has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (two shots).
- He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- Hertl's shooting percentage is 8.5%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 48 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Hertl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|20:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|22:41
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:25
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:22
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|20:26
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|W 2-1
Sharks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
