Can we expect Tomas Hertl scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks take on the Washington Capitals at 10:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

Hertl has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (two shots).

He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Hertl's shooting percentage is 8.5%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 48 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:12 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 22:41 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:25 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:31 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:33 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:22 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 20:26 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

