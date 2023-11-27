Tomas Hertl will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals face off at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. Does a bet on Hertl intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Tomas Hertl vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

Hertl has averaged 20:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -14).

Hertl has a goal in four of 21 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Hertl has a point in 11 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points five times.

Hertl has an assist in eight of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Hertl's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hertl has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hertl Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 48 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 21 Games 3 16 Points 3 4 Goals 2 12 Assists 1

