In the upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Ty Emberson to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ty Emberson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Emberson stats and insights

Emberson has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Emberson has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 48 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Emberson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:46 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:53 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:52 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:15 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:53 Away L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.