Will Tyson Jost Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 27?
Will Tyson Jost find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres square off against the New York Rangers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Jost stats and insights
- Jost has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (zero shots).
- Jost has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 44 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Jost recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|10:18
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:16
|Away
|W 5-2
Sabres vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
