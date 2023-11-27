Can we expect Victor Olofsson scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

In one of 15 games so far this season, Olofsson has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Olofsson has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 44 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 14:09 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 9:49 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:17 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 13:58 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 4-0 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 8:42 Away W 6-4 10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:50 Away L 5-4

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

