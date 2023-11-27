Can we expect Victor Olofsson scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Olofsson stats and insights

  • In one of 15 games so far this season, Olofsson has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
  • In one game against the Rangers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Olofsson has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 44 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 14:09 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 9:49 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:17 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 13:58 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 4-0
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 8:42 Away W 6-4
10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:50 Away L 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.